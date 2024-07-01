'Inside Out 2' dominates the box office with another milestone

Inside Out 2 just achieved a historical milestone!

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2015 film, has now become the fastest animated film to reach the one billion mark at the global box office.

It achieved the rather impressive feat within three weeks in contrast to Frozen 2, which was the previous record holder, that reached the milestone after 25 days.

When compared to in the world outside of animated movies, Inside Out 2, is overall the 11th movie to have reached this benchmark. The last film to touch the 1 billion mark was the Margot Robbie starrer, Barbie, released in 2023.

Inside Out 2 generated huge revenue in the box office, as per Variety, where it garnered 469.3 million dollars in North America and 545.5 million in other countries, totaling up for a whopping 1.015 billion dollars across the world.

On Sunday, Disney’s executive vice president of theatrical distribution, Tony Chambers reacted to the news.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have reached this phenomenal milestone in record time, and it once again proves that global audiences will come out for a great movie,” he said according to a press release.