David Beckham snubbed by Prince Harry on 'Meghan Markle's order': Author

David Beckham was reportedly left confused as Prince Harry snubbed him at Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex, who invited the famous footballer to Sydney to grace the event, caused a havoc after snubbing the father-of-four.

Speaking about David's 'perplexed' reaction, royal author Tom Bower writes in book 'House of Beckham': “Beckham found himself alone at the Invictus Games stadium."

“Arriving on the agreed day to meet Prince Harry he was perplexed why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry.”

The expert adds that “the prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him.



Tom claimed: “Photographs of the two together were forbidden. The royal snub was brutal. David Beckham was puzzled.

“Why did the prince refuse to meet him?

“The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan. She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria.”

“As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.

“She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess," he noted of Meghan's opinion ahead of her wedding to Harry.