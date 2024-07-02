Princess Anne in 'deep regret' after horse incident, releases statement

Princess Anne is in deep regret as she misses key event after her hospitalization.

The Princess Royal, who has been discharged from Bristol into her home, expresses deepest apologies as she misses the centenary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial in Canada.

The sister of King Charles has however released a statement amid her absence.

It said: “It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme. I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration”.



The Princess Royal, who met with a minor incident at Gatcombe Park, has sustained injuries and is facing difficulty to remember things, reports The Telegraph.

This comes as the Princess' husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence revealed that she was recovering well.

"She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene," he said.

"We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal," he added.