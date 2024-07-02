Paul Mescal spills how he got role in ‘Gladiator II’

Paul Mescal has revealed that he was offered a leading role in Gladiator II after meeting the film director, Ridley Scott, for 30 minutes.



The 28-year-old star broke it all down about his first meeting with the director of the upcoming installment of historical action drama in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“We spoke for about 20 to 30 minutes. I wanted to get a flavour from him about what the story was going to be about, so we spent about 15 minutes talking about that,” recalled the Normal People actor.

He continued, “Then we spent another 10 minutes talking about the sport that I played growing up – Gaelic football. Maybe that was something that helped with it, in that I’m used to being physical in my body.”

“My memory of it is that probably two or three weeks later, the offer came in,” Paul added.

For those unversed, Paul will portray the role of Lucius, the son of Connie, in the upcoming sequel of Gladiator.

The movie will hit cinemas on November 15, 2024.