Jennie Garth reveals relationship status with ex-husband Peter Facinelli

Jennie Garth and her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli, are ‘friends’ again following years of tension between the former couple.

During the latest episode of her podcast I Choose Me, the 52-year-old actress opened up about rekindling her friendship with Peter.

"Guys, we are officially friends now," Garth revealed. "He even unblocked me from Instagram."

She added, "I've been blocked on his socials for so long that I [stopped] caring years ago. But I'm unblocked now, you guys. That's that's big news."

For those unversed, Jennie and Peter first met on the set of their 1995 film An Unfinished Affair and exchanged vows in January 2001.

Unfortunately, their relationship ended in March 2012 after they filed for divorce.

The former couple shares three daughters - Luca, 27, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17.