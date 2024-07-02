 
Pakistan 'deserve criticism', says Rizwan, after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign

After World Cup debacle, Green Shirts can't claim they wield strong batting, bowling, says wicket-keeper

Sheeba Haider

July 02, 2024

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan walks out after being dismissed during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Ireland at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on June 16, 2024. —AFP
PESHAWAR: Admitting the shortcomings in the Men in Green, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan said Tuesday the Pakistan cricket team deserved criticism over dismal performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

“After the poor show, we deserve criticism. Those who can’t face the flak, cannot succeed,” the right-handed batsman said talking to media in Peshawar.

He said there was no single reason behind a team’s defeat. There were multiple “weaknesses” which led to Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament, he maintained.

It should be noted that Pakistan exited from the T20 World Cup at the group stage which drew criticism from fans, analysts and cricketers alike, as they suffered defeat at the hands of minnows US as well.

Rizwan said it was disappointing for the team members as well as they could not fulfill the nation’s dreams. After the T20 World Cup debacle, the Green Shirts could not claim that they wielded strong batting and bowling, he added.

On grouping, he said the speculations about bias in the team were not true as they all played for the green flag.

On Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks of need for “major surgery” in Pakistan team, the right-handed batsman said, “When you get ill, you get a surgery. He’s chairman of the board and it is his right. It’s his right whom he wants to retain and whom not.”

