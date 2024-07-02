 
Kylie Jenner enjoys sweet treats with her daughter

Kylie Jenner shares a TikTok video of herself enjoying sweet treats with her daughter, Stormi

July 02, 2024

Kylie Jenner has just shared a video of herself enjoying some sweet treats with her daughter in a Tiktok video on social media.

The 26-year-old Kardashian star shared her amazed reaction to eating this Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Oreo frosting ice-cream in a Tiktok video shared on social media. 

In the TikTok video, Kylie was in a dressed-down look. She wore her gray pajama shirt as she held up a tub of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch frosting towards the camera while standing in her kitchen. 

“Wow,” Jenner said smiling as her daughter Stormi could be heard singing in the background.

Furthermore, Kylie took a spoonful of the dessert as well and told the camera, "Mmmm, mmmm," before her daughter appeared on the side of shot and said, "They said it's kind of good." At the end of the video, Jenner stated, ‘Best Monday.’

Moreover, Jenner posted a video of the pair tasting more cookies as well while trying flavors including semi-sweet chocolate chunk, lemon cupcake, honey bun and peanut butter and jelly.

