'Horizon' success would boost Kevin Costner 'ego'

Kevin Costner opens up about 'Horizon' box-office performance and the expectations he has from the film

July 02, 2024

Kevin Costner says the success of Horizon would definitely be good for his ego, but he was happy that the dream project had been made and released.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar winner said he would be unconcerned about his Western drama's dismal performance at the box office.

"I've lived with movies and what happens to them on their opening weekend," he said. "If we put so much pressure on that, we're bound to be disappointed."

The Yellowstone star said, "I'm really happy that 'Horizon' looks like what it's supposed to look like, and that's the way it'll look the rest of its life. And that's really important to me in this process."

He continued, "Would I love that it would be highly, highly successful? Of course, I'd like that. My ego would like that; everyone would like that. But I am happiest that the movie that you and I are talking about looks the way I want it to look."

Made on a reported $100 million budget, Horizon netted a mere $11 million on its opening weekend.

It is pertinent to mention Kevin shelled out $38 million from his pocket to fund the four-part series film.

