Coleman Domingo teases ‘surprise' in Michael Jackson biopic

Coleman Domingo plays Michael Jackson's father Joe in the biopic 'Michael'

Coleman Domingo says the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic will “surprise” audiences with it’s take on the King of Pop’s life.

Domingo plays Michael’s father Joe in the movie, shared insight on the movie and was full of praise for the lead man, Jaafar Jackson, who’s Michael’s real life nephew.

"Michael Jackson is undeniably one of the most prolific artists that has ever been on this planet," Domingo told the Entertainment Tonight at BET awards. "He's a complicated human being, and I think what the film will do is tell the story of a very complicated person."

"Honestly, I think it's gonna surprise people what we're gonna do with this film. It's gonna be epic," he added.

Sharing praise for Jaafar’s work in the movie, he said, “When people watch Jaafar Jackson and what he does, they're gonna be blown away. There's sort of this spiritual connection that he has with his late uncle. It's beautiful.”

The movie’s official synopsis claims that it will bring to life the “triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances.”

“As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known,” it adds.