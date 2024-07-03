Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan brace for setback ahead of GT20 Canada

(From left to right) Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has withheld the issuing of the no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the team's skipper Babar Azam, star pacer Shaheen Afridi, and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for taking part in Global T20 Canada League, sources told Geo News.

The board, the sources added, has in fact contacted the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the affiliation of the said tournament and the decision on issuing the NOCs will be made after the ICC's response on the matter.

The development comes as several players had sought PCB's permission to participate in various cricket leagues across the world

A day earlier, 12 cricketers were issued the required NOCs for their participation in different leagues across the globe.

Some of the players from the list are Pakistan's central contract while the others have not played for the Green Shirts in a long time.

As many as seven Pakistani cricketers have been picked by various franchises in the Global T20 Canada League

This includes Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz.

Babar, Asif, Amir and Rizwan have been picked by the Vancouver Knights, whereas Shaheen and Nawaz are going to represent Toronto Nationals and Iftikhar will be a part of Bangla Tigers Mississauga.

List of Pakistani players to get NOCs

Abrar Ahmed – Major League Cricket

Fakhar Zaman – Caribbean Premier League

Haris Rauf – Major League Cricket

Mohammad Amir – County Cricket

Mohammad Haris – Lanka Premier League

Mohammad Hasnain – Lanka Premier League

Salman Ali Agha – Lanka Premier League

Shadab Khan – Lanka Premier League

Sharjeel Khan – World Championship of Legends

Sohaib Maqsood – World Championship of Legends

Usama Mir – The Hundred

Zaman Khan – Major League Cricket