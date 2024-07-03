Keira Knightley's life was hell after 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Keira Knightley was just 17 when she did Pirates of the Caribbean, and the fame that came afterwards was too much to handle for her.



Reflecting on the time, she said she was forced to take "many years of therapy."

"I'm not an extrovert, so I found that level of scrutiny and that level of fame really hard," describing the fame as "pretty horrific" in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016.

"It was an age where you are becoming, you haven't become, and you need to make mistakes. It's a very precarious age, particularly for women," she added.

"You're in some ways still a child. It was traumatic, but it set up the rest of my career."

Years later, the British actress was able to handle the fame, as she told The Telegraph, "I can deal with it now, and that's great. But at the time, it was not so great, and it took many years of therapy to figure it out."