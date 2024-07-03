Dua Lipa hard launches relationship with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa just hard launched her man, Callum Turner, making things Instagram official!

This public platform reveal comes months after the two have been linked with each other, as they fueled rumors of romance with public outings and PDA.

On her official Instagram account, the 28-year-old singer seemingly confirmed her relationship with the 34-year-old British actor on Tuesday.

In her carousel of images and a video featuring her performance from the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, a picture of Lipa and Turner can be seen.

In the snap, the couple can be seen staring into each other’s eyes, as they lay opposite one other on the grass, holding beverages in their hand.

“dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual,” the Houdini hit-maker captioned her post.

The artist’s sweet reveal comes almost six months after the two were first linked on January 11, when they first attended the Masters of Air premiere in London.

Even though Dua Lipa has been associated to many stars like Jack Harlow and musician Paul Klein, it is with Callum Turner, that she has been seen with at events such as Grammy Awards afterparty, BAFTAs afterparty, Brit Awards afterparty and the Time100 Gala.