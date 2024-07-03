 
Gracie Abrams reveals how Travis Kelce supported surprise 'Eras Tour' performance

Gracie Abrams performed alongside Taylor Swift at the 'Eras Tour' in London

July 03, 2024

Gracie Abrams was nervous if she would mess up her surprise performance with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was ready to take on the blame.

In her latest appearance on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Tuesday, the Tough Love hit-maker remembered what the NGL star told her before their respective surprise appearances in Wembley stadium for the Eras Tour.

“Before we both went on, we were in the tent, and he was like — he went on right before I did, like, I think two songs or something. He’s like, ‘I’ll mess up so you look really good,'” the 24-year-old artist unveiled.

"The thing is, is it’s just a community of really supportive people," Abrams added, referring to the Eras Tour.

She continued, "Truly, everyone, whether you’re in the tent or in the top row in the stadium, it’s like everyone is there because there is such deep joy and feeling associated with all of the music that she’s put out over the past 18 years and it’s like, I don’t know. It’s a really magical thing."

For the unversed, Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift performed the song Us. which is featured on Abrams' newly-released studio album.

