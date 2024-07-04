Princess Charlotte 'rules the nest' as Kate Middleton's 'wing woman': Here's How

Princess Charlotte rules over her siblings as she is branded Princess Royal in the making.

Daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the young Wales recently won over Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce, who later dubbed her 'superstar.'

Speaking about the A-lister meetup, royal correspondent Charles Rae tells The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I think it was really great to see him with George and Charlotte.

“It was especially great as well as the selfies that came out after Taylor Swift.

"And obviously, her boyfriend [Travis Kelce] was very enamoured with young Charlotte because she was the one who seemed to be asking all the questions," he added.

“It just goes to show that Charlotte with the three of them together, she is the one who rules that nest make no mistake about it.”

This comes as Charlotte took the center stage with her siblings and Kate Middleton as they attended Trooping the Colour on King Charles' birthday.

Judi explains: “Charlotte seems to be acting as Kate’s wing-woman here, which is so sweet.

“There were strong hints that Charlotte is the child primarily protecting and supporting Kate at this event.

“Sitting opposite her mother she performed the kind of body language rituals that Kate would normally have done, smiling over her shoulder at the crowds and waving with enthusiasm. Like Kate, her smile was almost constant.