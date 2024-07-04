 
Geo News

Princess Charlotte 'rules the nest' as Kate Middleton's 'wing woman': Here's How

Princess Charlotte is lauded for her courage by a royal expert

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Princess Charlotte rules the nest as Kate Middletons wing woman: Heres How
Princess Charlotte 'rules the nest' as Kate Middleton's 'wing woman': Here's How

Princess Charlotte rules over her siblings as she is branded Princess Royal in the making.

Daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the young Wales recently won over Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce, who later dubbed her 'superstar.'

Speaking about the A-lister meetup, royal correspondent Charles Rae tells The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I think it was really great to see him with George and Charlotte.

“It was especially great as well as the selfies that came out after Taylor Swift.

"And obviously, her boyfriend [Travis Kelce] was very enamoured with young Charlotte because she was the one who seemed to be asking all the questions," he added.

“It just goes to show that Charlotte with the three of them together, she is the one who rules that nest make no mistake about it.”

This comes as Charlotte took the center stage with her siblings and Kate Middleton as they attended Trooping the Colour on King Charles' birthday.

Judi explains: “Charlotte seems to be acting as Kate’s wing-woman here, which is so sweet.

“There were strong hints that Charlotte is the child primarily protecting and supporting Kate at this event.

“Sitting opposite her mother she performed the kind of body language rituals that Kate would normally have done, smiling over her shoulder at the crowds and waving with enthusiasm. Like Kate, her smile was almost constant.

Prince William, Taylor Swift plan to rub 'salt in wound' as Meghan Markle snubbed
Prince William, Taylor Swift plan to rub 'salt in wound' as Meghan Markle snubbed
Travis Kelce on Julia Roberts, Stevie Nicks encounter at Taylor Swift show
Travis Kelce on Julia Roberts, Stevie Nicks encounter at Taylor Swift show
'Horizon' star Michael Rooker backs Kevin Costner film amid poor start
'Horizon' star Michael Rooker backs Kevin Costner film amid poor start
Taylor Lautner wife shares breast cancer scare: 'It hasn't gone away'
Taylor Lautner wife shares breast cancer scare: 'It hasn't gone away'
Travis, Jason Kelce get candid about 'pretty crazy' meetup with A list celebrities
Travis, Jason Kelce get candid about 'pretty crazy' meetup with A list celebrities
50 Cent shames Rick Ross after brawl with Drake fans
50 Cent shames Rick Ross after brawl with Drake fans
William 'Rusty', son of country musician Lee Golden, breathes his last at 65
William 'Rusty', son of country musician Lee Golden, breathes his last at 65
Jennifer Lopez adds fuel to Ben Affleck split buzz without wedding ring
Jennifer Lopez adds fuel to Ben Affleck split buzz without wedding ring