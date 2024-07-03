 
Marvel says 'no' to Emma Corrin on personal request

Emma Corrin reveals Marvel did not allow her personal trainer in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

July 03, 2024

Set to debut in Marvel via Deadpool and Wolverine, Emma Corrin said the studio flatly refused her to have a personal trainer.

During an interview with GQ, the actress believed her villainous Cassandra Nova character required bulking up; however, the studio, she says, had a different vision for her.

"This is funny because I did ask if I could have a personal trainer and they said no," she added.

Noting, "They said I don't have to undergo any physical training. I was so ready to undergo a huge transformation, but they were like, 'That's absolutely not required of you. Please stand down.' I tried."

In a separate interview, Emma, who will appear in the shoes of a character who is an evil twin sister of Charles Xavier in comics, said to Entertainment Weekly that she was not the first choice for the role. Instead, Ryan Reynolds and filmmaker Shawn Levy had Christoph Waltz in mind.

"He's so disarmingly polite and nice and unaffected, and it's really creepy," she continued. "It's all the more sinister because he doesn't need to do anything."

Emma noted, "Ryan and Shawn pitched this idea, which I was totally on board with: 'We want this villain to not be a villain in the sense that you expect them to be. We want you to be so endeared by her, so charmed by her, and just when you think that maybe she's totally seen into your soul and you are going to be best friends for life, you're dead.'"

Deadpool and Wolverine are gearing up for a theatrical launch on July 26.

