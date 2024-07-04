Travis Kelce on Julia Roberts, Stevie Nicks encounter at Taylor Swift show

Travis Kelce has been making headlines for his star-studded encounters at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts.

During Swift's recent show in Dublin, Kelce had a memorable encounter with Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks.

On his New Heights podcast, the NFL star expressed his excitement of meeting the Ben is Back actress and the Dreams hitmaker.

"Yep. I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland. That was pretty cool, she was awesome," Kelce told his brother Jason.

He added, "Her and Stevie Nicks were in there having some fun."

Praising Stevie Nicks, he said to Jason, "You might be the only one in the family that hasn’t met her yet. Mom got to meet her down in Florida…and she is, I mean, every bit as what everyone makes her out to be. She’s just so, so awesome."

Kelce has also mingled with celebrities like Tom Cruise, Gigi Hadid, and even Prince William and his children.