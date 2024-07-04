 
Geo News

Travis, Jason Kelce taking professional hiatus amid Taylor Eras tour

Taylor Swift's boyfriend and his brother has made a substantial move in their professional relationship

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

The Kelce brothers decide to take a break from their podcast, while Travis keeps making appearances at Taylors concerts
The Kelce brothers decide to take a break from their podcast, while Travis keeps making appearances at Taylor's concerts

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend has just dropped a major bomb regarding his future plans with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The Kelce brothers made this announcement during the final episode of their New Heights podcast that the sports brothers are going on a break.

In regards to the New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers teamed up to provide next-level access to life in the sports. 

It is pertinent to mention that that the sportsmen started this podcast because they wanted "to showcase our brotherhood and our similarities knowing that we’re really two different walks of life."

However, the brothers clarified that they are not quitting the podcast because Travis is "down to pick it back up once we're done with training camp." 

Jason also chimed in to say that he and his brother will have “a nice couple months off from podcasting” this summer as Travis officially kicks off training camp soon.

Furthermore, the Kelce brothers reassured fans that even though they won’t be recording new material over the next couple of months, they still won’t go silent on fans and in order to put the audience at ease, Jason also hinted at a comeback date near August. 

For the remainder of this month, while Travis will be at camp, Jason will be preparing to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown after retiring.

Eddie Murphy on his expectations with son's romance with Jasmin Lawrence
Eddie Murphy on his expectations with son's romance with Jasmin Lawrence
Tom Cruise turning Glen Powell into 'a red flag'?
Tom Cruise turning Glen Powell into 'a red flag'?
Ellen DeGeneres cuts dates from 'Ellen's Last Stand...Up' tour
Ellen DeGeneres cuts dates from 'Ellen's Last Stand...Up' tour
Diddy faces umpteenth SA lawsuit with grave allegations
Diddy faces umpteenth SA lawsuit with grave allegations
Is Marvel's 'What If...?' coming to an end?
Is Marvel's 'What If...?' coming to an end?
The Weeknd's cryptic post teases upcoming project
The Weeknd's cryptic post teases upcoming project
Simon Cowell hellbent on finding boy band 'bigger' than One Direction
Simon Cowell hellbent on finding boy band 'bigger' than One Direction
Gwen Stefani fans correct critics for frowning upon her anniversary caption
Gwen Stefani fans correct critics for frowning upon her anniversary caption