Travis, Jason Kelce taking professional hiatus amid Taylor Eras tour

The Kelce brothers decide to take a break from their podcast, while Travis keeps making appearances at Taylor's concerts

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend has just dropped a major bomb regarding his future plans with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The Kelce brothers made this announcement during the final episode of their New Heights podcast that the sports brothers are going on a break.

In regards to the New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers teamed up to provide next-level access to life in the sports.

It is pertinent to mention that that the sportsmen started this podcast because they wanted "to showcase our brotherhood and our similarities knowing that we’re really two different walks of life."

However, the brothers clarified that they are not quitting the podcast because Travis is "down to pick it back up once we're done with training camp."

Jason also chimed in to say that he and his brother will have “a nice couple months off from podcasting” this summer as Travis officially kicks off training camp soon.

Furthermore, the Kelce brothers reassured fans that even though they won’t be recording new material over the next couple of months, they still won’t go silent on fans and in order to put the audience at ease, Jason also hinted at a comeback date near August.

For the remainder of this month, while Travis will be at camp, Jason will be preparing to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown after retiring.