Emma D'Arcy faces 'hell of arc' in 'House of the Dragon' s2

"Exciting" is what Emma D'Arcy explains her arc in the latest season of House of the Dragon.

During an interview with Extra TV, the actress who used pronouns they/them called her ongoing trajectory "hell of an arc," saying, "We pick up about two weeks later, adding, "We've just seen her receive the news of the death, the murder of her son. She is stricken with grief."

They noted, "It's a hell of an arc. So much changes every episode. It is sort of why I think it is so exciting."

Emma meanwhile weighed in on constant changes in series and efforts they had to make to keep up.

"So much changes every episode, it's sort of why I think it's so exciting, but like making sure you are holding that context really specifically at all times was, like, probably for me the key challenge of this piece of work."

The 32-year-old also said that season two raised questions about Rhaenyra Targaryen's abilities to lead.

"As ever, Rhaenyra is sort of surrounded by people who are kind of endlessly critical of her, of her choices, of her sort of war strategy, of her potential ability as a ruler, and I think she spends Series 2 looking kind of left of field for other types of solutions."