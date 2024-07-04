 
Geo News

Emma D'Arcy faces 'hell of arc' in 'House of the Dragon' s2

Emma D'Arcy opens up about her character journey in 'House of the Dragon' season two

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Emma DArcy faces hell of arc in House of the Dragon s2
Emma D'Arcy faces 'hell of arc' in 'House of the Dragon' s2

"Exciting" is what Emma D'Arcy explains her arc in the latest season of House of the Dragon.

During an interview with Extra TV, the actress who used pronouns they/them called her ongoing trajectory "hell of an arc," saying, "We pick up about two weeks later, adding, "We've just seen her receive the news of the death, the murder of her son. She is stricken with grief."

They noted, "It's a hell of an arc. So much changes every episode. It is sort of why I think it is so exciting."

Emma meanwhile weighed in on constant changes in series and efforts they had to make to keep up.

"So much changes every episode, it's sort of why I think it's so exciting, but like making sure you are holding that context really specifically at all times was, like, probably for me the key challenge of this piece of work."

The 32-year-old also said that season two raised questions about Rhaenyra Targaryen's abilities to lead.

"As ever, Rhaenyra is sort of surrounded by people who are kind of endlessly critical of her, of her choices, of her sort of war strategy, of her potential ability as a ruler, and I think she spends Series 2 looking kind of left of field for other types of solutions."

Prime Video swings an axe on 'Outer Range' after season 2
Prime Video swings an axe on 'Outer Range' after season 2
David Beckham recreates iconic look with Victoria despite criticism
David Beckham recreates iconic look with Victoria despite criticism
Khloe Kardashian expresses how she feels 'attacked' with family
Khloe Kardashian expresses how she feels 'attacked' with family
Taylor Swift rocking 'Eras Tour' becomes top destination for celebs
Taylor Swift rocking 'Eras Tour' becomes top destination for celebs
BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook announce new TV stint
BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook announce new TV stint
Travis, Jason Kelce taking professional hiatus amid Taylor Eras tour
Travis, Jason Kelce taking professional hiatus amid Taylor Eras tour
Jennifer Garner worried about Ben Affleck sobriety amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Garner worried about Ben Affleck sobriety amid divorce rumors
'Deadpool & Wolverine' makers receive upsetting news ahead of film release
'Deadpool & Wolverine' makers receive upsetting news ahead of film release