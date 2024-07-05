Jeremy Allen White's ‘The Bear' character made him ‘hypersensitive'

Actor Jeremy Allen White has recently opened up on how playing restaurant worker in The Bear has affected him.



The Iron Claw actor interacted with the global media and shared how playing restaurant workers has affected his relationship with food and the restaurant industry in general.

The 33-year-old actor shared that all of the cast members had greater sensitivity towards restaurants and what happens behind the scenes there.

The actor explained, “I think all of us probably just have much more interest and then, yes, like a hypersensitivity now in restaurants and to restaurants.”

Created by Christopher Storer, the third season of FX’s global hit series premiered last week worldwide.

The dark comedy follows Carmy Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White), who is forced to run his late brother’s restaurant and starts a restaurant of his own along the way.

The show also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.

The show is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.