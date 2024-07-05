 
Geo News

Jeremy Allen White's ‘The Bear' character made him ‘hypersensitive'

Jeremy Allen White starrer ‘The Bear' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Jeremy Allen Whites ‘The Bear character made him ‘hypersensitive
Jeremy Allen White's ‘The Bear' character made him ‘hypersensitive'

Actor Jeremy Allen White has recently opened up on how playing restaurant worker in The Bear has affected him.

The Iron Claw actor interacted with the global media and shared how playing restaurant workers has affected his relationship with food and the restaurant industry in general.

The 33-year-old actor shared that all of the cast members had greater sensitivity towards restaurants and what happens behind the scenes there. 

The actor explained, “I think all of us probably just have much more interest and then, yes, like a hypersensitivity now in restaurants and to restaurants.”

Created by Christopher Storer, the third season of FX’s global hit series premiered last week worldwide.

The dark comedy follows Carmy Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White), who is forced to run his late brother’s restaurant and starts a restaurant of his own along the way.

The show also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon. 

The show is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Beyonce fans disappointed with her latest wax statue in Paris museum
Beyonce fans disappointed with her latest wax statue in Paris museum
Jason Derulo recalls terrifying near-death experience
Jason Derulo recalls terrifying near-death experience
Justin Bieber, Hailey 'excited' to hold baby in their hands: Report
Justin Bieber, Hailey 'excited' to hold baby in their hands: Report
Katy Perry ditches Ozempic as 'superhero' Orlando Bloom keeps her healthy
Katy Perry ditches Ozempic as 'superhero' Orlando Bloom keeps her healthy
Julia Roberts pays a steamy tribute to husband Danny Moder
Julia Roberts pays a steamy tribute to husband Danny Moder
Lupita Nyong'o opens up about pressure following Oscar victory
Lupita Nyong'o opens up about pressure following Oscar victory
Taylor Swift wants to stop 'wasting time' with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift wants to stop 'wasting time' with Travis Kelce
Zac Efron sails with women as ex Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first child
Zac Efron sails with women as ex Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first child