Lindsay Hubbard reveals how she shared pregnancy news with boyfriend

Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant with a mystery boyfriend after Carl Radke breakup

Lindsay Hubbard is welcoming her first baby with a mystery boyfriend a year after suffering a heartbreak.

Last year, Hubbard was engaged to Carl Radke, who broke off the engagement in August, leaving her heartbroken.

A year after her engagement was broken, she revealed on Fourth of July 2024 that she’s expecting her first baby with her beau, who roks in biotech investing.

Now, she’s opening up on the change the last year has made in her life. She told People, “To think where I was this time last year is insane to me. Looking back on it, it's just so clear to me that the universe had a plan.”

“The journey is really just crazy," she added. "All of a sudden, for a girl who's always wanted to be a mom, there I was at 37 years old, staring down the barrel of being single and questioning when dreams of having a family would happen.”

Sharing the story of how she ended up in a relationship with an ex and pregnant, she said: “And then this incredible man comes back into my life and next thing you know, I'm pregnant. It's like the universe was saying, 'See? This is the time. This is the guy. Now you're ready.' I feel like my prayers were answered."

Hubbard also recalled receiving the happy news from her OBGYN on a flight to her friend’s wedding: "My boyfriend wasn't with me, so that was a little hard. That's not something you want to tell someone in a text message or a phone call, so I went through the wedding weekend and then told him when I got back.”