Joseph Gordon-Levitt recounts hilarious incident of overconfidence

Joseph Gordon-Levitt recalled an embarrassing incident of 'dry mouth'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is recalling the last time he was nervous.

Joseph, who’s new film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is now streaming, was asked to recall the last time he was really nervous. The 500 Days of Summer star pointed to his Ted talk titled How craving attention makes you less creative.

He recalled being told by people to expect some nerves and dry mouth. However, being an actor, he dismissed the advice and thought he’d have no such experience.

He told People, “Years ago I gave a TED Talk, and everyone was like, ‘Now, most people get nervous and experience dry mouth.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, most people don’t do this for a living like me.’ I was so wrong. There I was with actual dry mouth giving my talk; I couldn’t believe it.”

During the same interview, he also revealed how Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F co-star Eddie Murphy would make him laugh on the set.

“Eddie [Murphy] would crack me up when we weren’t rolling. He can just take any story and make it funny. But on-camera it’s my job not to break, and I do not. I pride myself on that. You’re not going to get any ruined Eddie Murphy takes on my account,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt recalled.