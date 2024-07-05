 
Geo News

Joseph Gordon-Levitt recounts hilarious incident of overconfidence

Joseph Gordon-Levitt recalled an embarrassing incident of 'dry mouth'

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Joseph Gordon-Levitt recalled an embarrassing incident of dry mouth
Joseph Gordon-Levitt recalled an embarrassing incident of 'dry mouth' 

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is recalling the last time he was nervous.

Joseph, who’s new film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is now streaming, was asked to recall the last time he was really nervous. The 500 Days of Summer star pointed to his Ted talk titled How craving attention makes you less creative.

He recalled being told by people to expect some nerves and dry mouth. However, being an actor, he dismissed the advice and thought he’d have no such experience.

He told People, “Years ago I gave a TED Talk, and everyone was like, ‘Now, most people get nervous and experience dry mouth.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, most people don’t do this for a living like me.’ I was so wrong. There I was with actual dry mouth giving my talk; I couldn’t believe it.”

During the same interview, he also revealed how Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F co-star Eddie Murphy would make him laugh on the set.

“Eddie [Murphy] would crack me up when we weren’t rolling. He can just take any story and make it funny. But on-camera it’s my job not to break, and I do not. I pride myself on that. You’re not going to get any ruined Eddie Murphy takes on my account,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt recalled.

Lindsay Hubbard reveals how she shared pregnancy news with boyfriend
Lindsay Hubbard reveals how she shared pregnancy news with boyfriend
Justin Bieber to perform at lavish Ambani wedding in India?
Justin Bieber to perform at lavish Ambani wedding in India?
Ed Sheeran to take on HUGE new mission in music before Europe tour
Ed Sheeran to take on HUGE new mission in music before Europe tour
Ryan Reynold's trainer reveals secrets behind his 'Deadpool' workout
Ryan Reynold's trainer reveals secrets behind his 'Deadpool' workout
How did Taylor Swift react to Joe Alwyn's comments about their past?
How did Taylor Swift react to Joe Alwyn's comments about their past?
Killer Mike drops 'Humble Me' track addressing 2024 Grammys Arrest video
Killer Mike drops 'Humble Me' track addressing 2024 Grammys Arrest
Sean Diddy Combs getting sued by film star Adiana English
Sean Diddy Combs getting sued by film star Adiana English
Katie Holmes to level up her dating game years after Tom Cruise divorce
Katie Holmes to level up her dating game years after Tom Cruise divorce