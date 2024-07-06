Ed Sheeran unveils final dates for Mathematics World Tour

Ed Sheeran has officially confirmed that his Mathematics World Tour will "come to an end" in 2025.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the 33-year-old singer announced the dates for the last leg of his three-year-old musical tour.

"In 2025, Mathematics Tour comes to an end!" Ed revealed at the beginning of the caption. "Gonna be hitting most of the other places we haven’t been to yet."

The Perfect singer further shared that the final stopovers of the tour will be in Europe, stating, "But the first dates to go up will be the rest of Europe."



"It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play…" the pop star concluded the caption.

The shows will kick off in Madrid on May 5, 2025, and continue across Rome, Norway, Copenhagen, and Zurich. The crooner will perform his last show in Germany on September 9.



For those unversed, ED began his Mathematics Tour in April 2022.