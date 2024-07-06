Lindsay Hubbard on how her anonymous boyfriend reacted to pregnancy news

Lindsay Hubbard has details for her new fans excited about her pregnancy or her love life.



The Summer House star, who has kept her boyfriend's identity hidden from the public eye, is still updating on the important parts of her life, like her boyfriend's reaction to the baby news.

Hubbard, 37, revealed that she was headed for her bestfriend's weekend wedding in Mexico in mid April when she got her blood report but decided to keep it to herself until she got back.

“It immediately and unmistakably displayed with words ‘You are pregnant,’ and as shocking as that was, having a really clear result just helped alleviate the unknown," she told People on Friday.

"Those next steps are a little scary, but at least they’re easier just knowing one way or another what you’re working with,” the reality star added as she went into details.

“My boyfriend wasn’t with me, so that was a little hard. That’s not something you want to tell someone in a text message or a phone call, so I went through the wedding weekend and then told him when I got back,” she shared.

Hubbard got candid about how the news was a 'surprise and a shock at first' because they were 'not trying or even planning,' but after some discussions, they knew 'it just felt so right' for both of them.

“We have a very loving, caring and healthy relationship. I finally feel like I met my match with him,” she gushed.

She also revealed that the mystery man is a “doctor who works in biotech investing and prefers to keep out of the public eye.”

“He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me. It just means the world to have someone like him by my side. And yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he’s the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn’t felt like work,” she raved.

The prenancy news came on Thursday with a picture of her and her growing belly, which she caption, “Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!”

“It has been extremely difficult to hide my excitement in secrecy, and now that I’m able to share my happiness and joy, I feel like a weight has been lifted (even though I’m actually gaining weight by the day lol)!” she wrote Friday.



Hubbard met her now-boyfriend in 2020 and went on a few dates before he backed out, citing 'bad timings.'

He reached out again to Hubbard again in December 2023 after her Summer House castmate Carl Radke broke off their engagement in August that year just nine before the wedding.