Emma Roberts shares two cents on Julia Roberts' film choices

Actress Emma Roberts has shared her two cents on her aunt Julia Roberts' movies and described it as her 'comfort' watches.



While talking with Variety, the Holidate actress even named the specific films of Julia Roberts she relies on.

'I watch her movies when I’m on location and I’m by myself. I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort,” the 33-year-old actress said.

According to the We're the Millers actor, My Best Friend's Wedding and America's Sweethearts are her safe movies.

Recently, the niece of Julia Roberts has shared that she would prefer to date someone outside the profession that launched her family to fame.

The Madame Web star previously had relationships with Alex Pettyfer, Garrett Hedlund and Evan Peters, a co-star from American Horror Story.

Robert's latest remarks come after she disclosed she does not 'want to date actors anymore' - after her experience with men who 'border on method actors.'

Although she did not specify if she and Cody John are still together. However, most recently she told Flaunt her current boyfriend - whom she did not name - has a job related to showbiz.

Moreover, Emma shares her three-year-old son Rhodes with Garrett Hedlund, whom she dated for nearly three years until news of their split went public in January 2022.

The 33-year-old actress is the daughter of Julia's brother Eric Roberts, who is himself an actor known for films like The Expendables. On the work front, she was last seen in the Ryan Murphy series American Horror Story.