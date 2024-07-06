 
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner were at odds over having more kids

Previously, Jennifer Garner said she was against ex-Ben Affleck's wish to become a parent again

July 06, 2024

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have three kids, but the former once revealed that the latter wanted another kid. However, the actress was not on board for it. 

In a throwback interview with Extra, the Elektra star was asked about whether the couple was planning to have a fourth kid.

"I read somewhere that we were thinking of having another," the 52-year-old confirmed the rumours. 

"The fact that Ben wants another is true. … But I can tell you that that would be a pretty uphill battle with me. I am not anticipating having any more kids."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer gushed over her then-husband as a good father, sharing she was busy on a shoot while he took care of kids at home.

"Ben took a break," adding, "He came, he did the school drop-offs and pickups and bedtimes and brought the kids to see me every day on set."

"And he gave me that gift. Otherwise, it would've been really hard for me to do. He's great. … He's a great dad."

