Photo: Kourtney Kardashian encourages Travis Barker for fitness event

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker were recently papped together at the ‘Run Travis Run’ event.

The duo was sighted, hand-in-hand, clad in active wear at the wellness event in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the event, the Blink-182 star had a candid chat with People Magazine and weighed in on the importance of fitness in his life.

"I don't want it to be discouraging. It should just be fun," Travis began.

He also declared, "I feel like everyone can get out and do 5Ks,” adding, “Even if they see this, and they don't run it, maybe it motivates them to get outside."

Earlier, the musician revealed to the outlet that he marks the inception of his fitness routine “by walking 30 minutes while I consume some sort of audiobook or podcast."

He also confessed suffering from stress-induced insomnia at that time and said, "And I do the same thing at night.

“Because I've always struggled with sleeping, especially after shows when I'm wound up and hyper," he reasoned and maintained in conclusion, “I've just found wellness and working out is so critical for everything that I do."