Arnold Schwarzenegger marks Sylvester Stallone's 78th birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger wished Sylvester Stallone on his 78th birthday on July 6, 2024

July 07, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger just celebrated his long-time pal, Sylvester Stallone, who turned 78 years old on July 6, 2024.

On Saturday, the former governor of California, took to his official Instagram account to pen a birthday wish for the Rocky star.

The carousel of images, featuring the memories the two have created together throughout their careers, was captioned, "Happy birthday my friend, @officialslystallone."

Schwarzenegger continued, "You are a champion and a legend. You inspire me and billions of people around the world."

In the first picture, the Terminator star can be seen all smiles with Stallone as the two carved pumpkins while another snap shows the two legendary actors at a Planet Hollywood event as the two rocked ‘80s themed attire.

In the comments section, fans could not contain their excitement as they expressed the admiration they hold for the actors.

“Two legends in one frame,” a fan wrote.

While another noted, “80s action heros at it's finest!!”

The TV host Marcos Mion commented under the photos, "The greatest standing side by side with the greatest." 

