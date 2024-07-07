Prince Harry left Meghan Markle for secret trip before engagement

Prince Harry took a secret trip away from Meghan Markle to Africa ahead of his engagement.

The Duke of Sussex, who announced his association with Meghan in 2017, went for a visit to Botswana to find a diamond bling for his wife to-be.

Finding Freedom biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveals how the King Charles’ youngest son ensured Meghan was given a worthy ring.

The authors claim: “Unbeknownst to most, [Harry] already had an engagement ring in the works. That May, Harry travelled alone to Botswana in his role as patron of Rhino Conversation Botswana. While in Africa, he did a little secret diamond scouting with a close friend who helped him to source the perfect conflict-free stone.

In her official engagement interview alongside Harry, Meghan admitted the proposal was impromptu and a total surprise.

She told BBC’s Mishal Hussain: 'It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”

Harry said: “She didn't even let me finish, she said, 'Can I say yes, can I say yes' and then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, 'Can I, can I give you the ring?' She goes, 'Oh yes the ring'.”