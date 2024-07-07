Eras Tour: Taylor Swifts sings secret song for Travis Kelce after '16 years'

Taylor Swift said waves amongst fans during her Amsterdam show.

The songstress, who is currently in Netherlands for her Eras Tour sang one of her hit songs after 16 years.

Taylor, who is currently dating Travis Kelce, turned to crowd on Saturday, July 6, by as she performed to "Mary's Song," "So High School" and "Everything Has Changed"

The song has seemingly taken a new meaning as Taylor starts dating the sportsman.

She sung: "I'll by 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my."

This comes as Taylor and Travis have gone deeper into their romantic bond.

A source reveals: “They have so much fun together, and it just works.”

They add: “It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”