India unlikely to play Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: report

Players shake hands after the match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on September 4, 2022. —Reuters

NEW DELHI: While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already submitted the draft dates to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indian cricket team might not visit Pakistan next year to play the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, The News reported on Sunday, quoting an Indian sports website.

A report published in Sports Tak on Saturday claimed that India would not play in the mega ICC event in Pakistan, which will begin on February 19 and its final will be held on March 9.

“While the details of the tournament have not yet been discussed, it is highly unlikely that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan. Ultimately, the decision rests with the Indian government. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board plans to raise this issue at the upcoming ICC meeting in Sri Lanka this month,” Sports Tak reported citing a source.

“The government’s decision on this matter will be final, as we have not yet confirmed it internally. Since this is an ICC event, we do not have the authority to make any unilateral decisions. However, more details may emerge during the next ICC meeting,” the source said.

Since 2008, India have not travelled to Pakistan and met only once for a bilateral series in 2012–13. Though India were supposed to travel to Pakistan in 2023 for the Asia Cup, the tournament took place in a hybrid mode, with India's matches, including the final, were played in Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had furnished its draft for the Champions Trophy 2025, where the board assigned seven matches to Lahore, five to Rawalpindi and three to Karachi.

India and Pakistan match will take place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 1, according to the draft. “The PCB has submitted the draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy. Seven games in Lahore, three in Karachi and five in Rawalpindi,” the ICC source said.

“The opening match will be held in Karachi, with two semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi and final in Lahore. All India matches (including semifinals, if the team qualifies) will be played in Lahore,” the source added.