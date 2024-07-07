Rohit Sharma to lead India in Champions Trophy, WTC: BCCI

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century against Bangladesh during the ICC 2019 World Cup at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain on July 2, 2019. — Reuters

Triumphant captain Rohit Sharma who recently won his country the T20 World Cup 2024, will be leading team India in the Champions Trophy 2025 and the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC).

"I am confident that under the captaincy of Rohit, we will win the WTC Final and the Champions Trophy," said the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah.

Shah's remarks come after India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought after beating South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 under the leadership of Rohit.

The star batter was appointed India’s captain in 2021 after Virat Kohli stepped down and since then, the Blues made it to the WTC 2021-23 final and the ODI World Cup 2023 final where they lost to Australia on both occasions.

In a video message shared by the BCCI, Shah dedicated India's World Cup win to previous head coach Rahul Dravid, whose last match in charge was the final and to Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja as all three of them retired from T20Is.

"Many congratulations to Team India for this historic victory [...] this was our third final in the last year. In June 2023, we lost in the final of the World Test Championship. After ten wins in November 2023, we won hearts but couldn't win the cup,” the BCCI official said.

"I had said in Rajkot that in June 2024, we will win hearts, win the cup, and hoist the flag of India, and our captain did just that. The last five overs had a huge contribution to this victory.

"I want to thank Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya for their contributions. After this victory, the next stage is the WTC final and the Champions Trophy. I am confident that we will become champions in both these tournaments under the captaincy of Rohit," Shah concluded.