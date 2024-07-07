Brad Pitt drives back into action in 'F1' trailer

Brad Pitt is returning to the silver screen with his latest role in F1 new film.

F1, unveiled during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, dropped trailer on Sunday.

The trailer showcases Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver making a dramatic comeback with the fictional team APXGP.

Alongside Pitt, Damson Idris portray his team mate, as they contend with the of the sport in the intense world of Grand Prix racing.

The star-studded cast also includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, and others.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by a team including Pitt and Jerry Bruckheimer, F1 promises a blend of adrenaline-fueled racing action and compelling human drama.

The film was shot during the actual Formula 1 race events of this year, featuring collaboration with ten Formula 1 teams and their drivers to capture the authentic thrill of the sport.

Brad Pitt's involvement in F1 marks a notable return to the spotlight, with the film set to hit theaters and IMAX screens on June 27, 2025.

Watch 'F1' trailer: