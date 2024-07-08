Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'boring' people with 'self service' publicity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are self serving Royals who only care about publicity, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all set to accept a sports award for Harry, have been branded people with 'problems.'

Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: “What I’m worried about is that it’s more publicity for Prince Harry.

“It seems to me that they have a problem, those two [Harry and Meghan].

"They've told their story, I don’t know how they can go on telling their story, and eventually, people are likely to get bored with it, I imagine.

The expert added: “The difference between what they’re [Harry and Meghan] doing and what the British Royal Family are doing - the British Royal Family are working for the nation, the Commonwealth, and Harry and Meghan seem to be working for themselves.

“And that’s always unattractive I think," he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

