 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'boring' people with 'self service' publicity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are worried about wrong publicity

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle boring people with self service publicity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'boring' people with 'self service' publicity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are self serving Royals who only care about publicity, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all set to accept a sports award for Harry, have been branded people with 'problems.'

Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: “What I’m worried about is that it’s more publicity for Prince Harry.

“It seems to me that they have a problem, those two [Harry and Meghan].

"They've told their story, I don’t know how they can go on telling their story, and eventually, people are likely to get bored with it, I imagine.

The expert added: “The difference between what they’re [Harry and Meghan] doing and what the British Royal Family are doing - the British Royal Family are working for the nation, the Commonwealth, and Harry and Meghan seem to be working for themselves.

“And that’s always unattractive I think," he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

'Password' sharing helps Kylie Jenner feel secure with Timothee Chalamet?
'Password' sharing helps Kylie Jenner feel secure with Timothee Chalamet?
'Barbie' star Margot Robbie expecting her first child with Tom Ackerley
'Barbie' star Margot Robbie expecting her first child with Tom Ackerley
Dancing With The Stars judge Helen Richey makes grand return
Dancing With The Stars judge Helen Richey makes grand return
'Imagine Dragons' star Dan Reynolds explains his 'complicated religion'
'Imagine Dragons' star Dan Reynolds explains his 'complicated religion'
BLACKPINK's Rosé celebrates Lisa's solo comeback in unique way
BLACKPINK's Rosé celebrates Lisa's solo comeback in unique way
Travis Barker reveals what makes him proud of son Landon Barker
Travis Barker reveals what makes him proud of son Landon Barker
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at British Grand Prix ahead of F1 movie
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at British Grand Prix ahead of F1 movie
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called off the divorce decision?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called off the divorce decision?