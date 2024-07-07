 
Geo News

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called off the divorce decision?

Signs of hope are there as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen with their wedding rings

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2024

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called off the divorce decision?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called off the divorce decision?

Amid reports that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are on the brink of divorce, the pair's recent outing might give some hope to fans that the separation was not imminent.

The sign of optimism was taken from a snap of the couple separately stepping out in public wearing their wedding rings, according to People.

In Bridgehampton, New York, the Grammy winner was out with her manager, Benny Medina, for shopping.

On the other hand, the Oscar winner was seen at Baltaire Restaurant grabbing lunch in Los Angeles.

It comes after J.Lo went on a tour of Europe to take a fresh breath amid navigating marriage woes.

An insider told the outlet that the pair are "doing their own thing" this summer, adding, "Jennifer's having a wonderful time in Europe," noting, "She loves Italy and visits every year."

The tipster tattled, "She's grateful for a break. The past few weeks have been emotional for her," adding, "Ben has been working in L.A. and is spending time with his kids."

“Everyone seems to be doing okay,” the mole concluded.

Brad Pitt drives back into action in 'F1' trailer video
Brad Pitt drives back into action in 'F1' trailer
Taylor Swift lives up to her motto of safety first, concert later
Taylor Swift lives up to her motto of safety first, concert later
How Kylie Jenner turned her Paris trip into profit instead of expenses?
How Kylie Jenner turned her Paris trip into profit instead of expenses?
Zac Efron 'feels good' about 'High School Musical' sans CGI scenes
Zac Efron 'feels good' about 'High School Musical' sans CGI scenes
Jack Osbourne recalls going against his mom Sharon's words
Jack Osbourne recalls going against his mom Sharon's words
Kelly Bensimon back to 'square one' after broken engagement
Kelly Bensimon back to 'square one' after broken engagement
Jennifer Garner aims to tell 'her side story' amid Ben Affleck, Lopez split
Jennifer Garner aims to tell 'her side story' amid Ben Affleck, Lopez split
James Cameron remembers late Jon Landau in emotional statement
James Cameron remembers late Jon Landau in emotional statement