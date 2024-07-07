Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called off the divorce decision?

Amid reports that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are on the brink of divorce, the pair's recent outing might give some hope to fans that the separation was not imminent.



The sign of optimism was taken from a snap of the couple separately stepping out in public wearing their wedding rings, according to People.

In Bridgehampton, New York, the Grammy winner was out with her manager, Benny Medina, for shopping.

On the other hand, the Oscar winner was seen at Baltaire Restaurant grabbing lunch in Los Angeles.

It comes after J.Lo went on a tour of Europe to take a fresh breath amid navigating marriage woes.

An insider told the outlet that the pair are "doing their own thing" this summer, adding, "Jennifer's having a wonderful time in Europe," noting, "She loves Italy and visits every year."

The tipster tattled, "She's grateful for a break. The past few weeks have been emotional for her," adding, "Ben has been working in L.A. and is spending time with his kids."

“Everyone seems to be doing okay,” the mole concluded.

