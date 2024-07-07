'Barbie' star Margot Robbie expecting her first child with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

According to PEOPLE report, the news of the Barbie star is confirmed by multiple sources.

Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2016 after meeting on the set of Suite Française in 2013.

On the professional front, the couple also co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment, where they have collaborated on various successful projects.

Their professional partnership has extended to producing films and television series, including the actress' starred Birds of Prey and Barbie.

The couple are known for balancing their personal and professional lives as Ackerley highlighted in an interview with The Sunday Times.

He said, "[We spend] 24 hours a day [together], It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."