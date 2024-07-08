 
Keanu Reeves seems happy with girlfriend Alexandra in rare appearance

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra went public with their relationship in November 2019

Keanu Reeves and his longtime-girlfriend Alexandra Grant have been spotted together at the Moto GP Sachsenring in Germany.

The 59-year-old actor and his 54-year-old visual artist girlfriend beamed as they navigated through the crowd, eventually getting the chance to wave the checkered flag.

The MotoGP event was a perfect date choice for the couple, given that the Speed actor founded his own custom motorcycle company, ARCH Motorcycle, in 2011.

Dressed in a dark jean jacket paired with a coordinating shirt, the John Wick star gave off charm as he kept close to his girlfriend, who donned blue sweater and jeans.

They were earlier spotted enjoying a dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Reeves and Alexandra went public with their relationship in November 2019, when they graced the red carpet together at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

On the work front, Reeves will star in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 which is set to screen in theatres on December 20, 2024.

