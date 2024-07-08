Alanis Morissette brings on a guest at her latest New York concert

Alanis Morissette just brought on a cute little guest at her latest concert!

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Hand in My Pocket hit-maker’s team confirmed to the outlet that she brought her drummer, Victor Indrizzo's daughter, Zahra Indrizzo, to her show.

At the concert in Bethel, N.Y., to two took the stage to perform the Grammy winning artist’s hit song of 1996, Ironic.

The 50-yer-old singer referred to her drummer when she announced, "That's introducing her spectators to the 19-year-old who sang along side Morissette.

In the video recorded by PEOPLE, Victor could be seen beaming as he accompanied his daughter from behind the drum set.

Meanwhile as Morissette introduced the young star, Zahre laughed and turned to her father to blow him a flying kiss.

As the show proceeded further, the You Learn crooner, who rocked a white top and red coloured pants faced Zahra to sing the chorus of Ironic.

Alanis Morissette could be seen nodding in encouragement as she hyped Zahra up, who was adorned in a white t-shirt, black mini skirt and black boots.