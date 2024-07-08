Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's time apart as wedding rings reappear

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have spent the summer apart fueling rumors of divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated the Fourth of July weekend separately from each other.

Affleck spent the holiday in Los Angeles with his three children, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Deep Water star was seen wearing his wedding ring as he grabbed lunch at Baltaire Restaurant.

As for his wife J.Lo, she spent the holiday "with family and friends" in the Hamptons in New York, and "always enjoys" the coastal area this time of the year. The singer also displayed her wedding ring on an outing a few days prior.

She wore a white crop top with "JLO BE MY MAMA” written on it.

“She seems fine," a tipster told People of the On The Floor hitmaker.

The couple are surrounded by rumors of a split due to spending the summer apart. What added fuel to the rumors was the report of the duo selling their mansion and art items amid the rumored split.

Insiders also claimed the actor’s ex-wife Garner has been seen visiting him to support him amid the crisis.

“The last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and J. Lo’s broken relationship, but she has no choice," a tipster said, "That’s why she’s spending so much time with Ben ... he’s close to his breaking point."