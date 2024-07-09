 
Princess Anne engagement cancelled on Royal website after 'horse incident'

Princess Anne is taking a temporary sabbatical from Royal duties

July 09, 2024

Princess Anne is seemingly taking a break from Royal duties after her horse incident.

The Princess Royal, who was injured after bumping into a horse last month, is still recovering as she cancels upcoming Royal engagements.

"The diary on @RoyalFamily website has been updated to remove Princess Anne's engagement next week, as she is still recovering from her accident last month," Gert's Royals reported over the weekend.

This comes as the Palace announced Princess Anne’s injuries in a statement.

The my announced: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," they said in a statement.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery," they continued.

