Jill Biden lambasts reporters for questioning husband's re-election commitment

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk after stepping off Marine One following their arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US July 7, 2024. — Reuters

Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, criticised reporters on Monday for raising questioning over her husband, President Joe Biden, amid the November elections 5 after his failure in the debate against ex-president Donald Trump.

According to a video captured by a senior video journalist, JM Rieger, a reporter asked Jill about the 81-year-old president's possible withdrawal from the presidential race while she was exiting a coffee shop.

In response, the first lady seemingly got angry and criticised the reporters for shouting.

"Don't scream at me, just let me talk," she said. "Why are you screaming at me? You know me."

Following Biden's disastrous performance in the presidential debate against former US president Trump, his Democratic colleagues are urging him to withdraw from the forthcoming elections in November.

As per Fox News, the president's 73-year-old wife made three campaign stops across North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia on Monday to support her husband’s campaign.

"As commander in chief, President Biden wakes up every morning ready to work for you. That's what this election is all about. You. For all the talk out there about this race, Joe has made it clear that he's all in," Jill said during her North Carolina event.

Speaking to the MSNBC, Biden stated publicly that he remains committed to running for re-election. He has challenged the doubters in his own party while saying that he has strong support from actual voters.