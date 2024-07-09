 
Geo News

Ben Affleck pushes hard to end camera-shy image?

Body language expert spills the beans on Ben Affleck's efforts to shun his image of being annoyed with the camera

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2024

Ben Affleck pushes hard to end camera-shy image?
Ben Affleck pushes hard to end camera-shy image?

Recent snaps of Ben Affleck were analyzed, and it was concluded that he was making efforts to end his off-screen image of being annoyed with the cameras.

The Oscar winner was spotted in LA in a casual avatar while holding a cup of coffee.

Body language expert Judi James believes the Argo star acted in a way that quashes the perception of being camera-shy.

"There is some mood-movement and it could appear from his body language that he's trying to look philosophical rather than merely irritated by the cameras," she told The Mirror.

The expert noted the way he had his chin "raised" was a "gesture of confidence."

Analyzing his stride, Judi says, "[Ben's] walk seems to have a slightly more jaunty look to it, and he is, incredibly, wearing what looks like a hint of a smile."

She continued, "His lips are closed but it is still quite an authentic-looking gesture as there is also some eye-crinkling. Either way mood does appear to have lifted very slightly here."

Doja Cat becomes latest victim of cybercrime
Doja Cat becomes latest victim of cybercrime
Julia Fox reveals new dating choices after celibacy
Julia Fox reveals new dating choices after celibacy
Prince William to bring Prince Philip's 'rod of iron' for Prince Harry
Prince William to bring Prince Philip's 'rod of iron' for Prince Harry
Princess Anne engagement cancelled on Royal website after 'horse incident'
Princess Anne engagement cancelled on Royal website after 'horse incident'
Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' with sports award 'fury'
Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' with sports award 'fury'
King Charles launches aftershave that 'smells like Highgrove'
King Charles launches aftershave that 'smells like Highgrove'
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Weeknd, Sam Worthington pays tribute to Jon Landau
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Weeknd, Sam Worthington pays tribute to Jon Landau
Prince William love for THIS UK state revealed despite 'Diana bad news'
Prince William love for THIS UK state revealed despite 'Diana bad news'