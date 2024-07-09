Ben Affleck pushes hard to end camera-shy image?

Recent snaps of Ben Affleck were analyzed, and it was concluded that he was making efforts to end his off-screen image of being annoyed with the cameras.



The Oscar winner was spotted in LA in a casual avatar while holding a cup of coffee.

Body language expert Judi James believes the Argo star acted in a way that quashes the perception of being camera-shy.

"There is some mood-movement and it could appear from his body language that he's trying to look philosophical rather than merely irritated by the cameras," she told The Mirror.

The expert noted the way he had his chin "raised" was a "gesture of confidence."

Analyzing his stride, Judi says, "[Ben's] walk seems to have a slightly more jaunty look to it, and he is, incredibly, wearing what looks like a hint of a smile."

She continued, "His lips are closed but it is still quite an authentic-looking gesture as there is also some eye-crinkling. Either way mood does appear to have lifted very slightly here."