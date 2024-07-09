Scarlett Johansson piles praise on ‘charismatic' costar Channing Tatum

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star together in 'Fly Me To The Moon'

In their upcoming movie Fly Me To The Moon, Channing plays a NASA official and Scarlett Johansson plays a marketing executive who end up having feelings for each other.

The Black Widow star recently hailed her co-star, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It's not hard to fall in love with Channing Tatum. He's just a wonderfully warm, charismatic person, and he's so professional. He's so kind, the crew loves him.”

“He's like a total prankster and joker and, you know, loves to like pull your pigtails. He's just he's a joy to be around,” she added.

Johansson also praised Channing and his fiancée Zoe Kravitz’s couple.

She sarcastically said: “They're just a terribly unattractive couple.”

She then went on to say: “This is the hottest couple I've ever seen. It's absurd.”

“[Zoe's] also a wonderful, real person and beautiful inside and out,” she added.

Channing and Zoe first locked eyes in 2021 when she directed the Blink Twice, which stars her now-beau. The duo then got engaged in October 2023.

Channing Tatum and his fiancée Zoe Kravitz stunned together at the Fly Me To The Moon premiere in NYC on Monday.

Channing looked dapper as usual in a pinstrip suit while his girlfriend Zoe stunned in an all-black ensemble. The duo also left the premiere together for the afterparty.