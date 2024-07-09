 
Ryan Reynolds talks 'emotional yet interesting' gig with Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds stars alongside Hugh Jackman in Shawn Levy's 'Deadpool vs Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds shared his true feelings for upcoming movie Deadpool and Wolverine.

Speaking at a Disney fan event in Shanghai, China, Reynolds told fans, "To make a movie together, and to have the experience be something that is easily the best experience of my entire life and incredibly profound,” per Bang Premier

He also admitted being deeply touched by the upcoming movie, which is helmed by Shawn Levy.

“But then for the film to exceed that experience, and be even more special and more emotional than anything that I've ever been a part of and funnier because it's so emotional, it allows so much of that funny to come out in interesting ways."

His feelings were shared by Hugh Jackman, who will be reprising a different version of his character as Wolverine, who branded their work together "one of the greatest of [his] career" and moved to another topic. 

