Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq removed from PCB selection body

LAHORE: Following a disappointing performance of the national team during the T20 World Cup 2024, Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq have been removed from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee, Geo News reported late Tuesday night.

Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq and Bilal Asif are still part of the committee.



As per sources, PCB had lost confidence in Wahab and Razzaq for some time. Their influence was significant in the selection of the T20 World Cup squad and they showed more support to players who did not perform well.

Meanwhile, their opinions had not been taken into account for some time now.

It must be noted that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had two important meetings on Tuesday. He met with Pakistan’s white-ball coach Gary Kirsten and red-ball coach Jason Gillespie to discuss important matters.

He decided to formulate a comprehensive plan to improve the batting, bowling and fielding of the Pakistan cricket team.

Later, he met more than two dozen former and current cricketers of Pakistan to discuss the future of cricket in the country.

The meeting began with a presentation by Naqvi titled “Pathway to Pakistan Cricket” which explained the steps a cricketer goes through to make it to the national team.

COO, PCB Salman Naseer, Director High performance, Nadeem Khan, Director International, Usman Wahla, Director – Domestic Cricket Operations, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Member Selection Committee – Bilal Afzal and other PCB officials were also present on this occasion.

The attendees of the meeting included Abdur Rauf, Aamer Malik, Asim Kamal, Azhar Khan, Azhar Mahmood, Basit Ali, Haroon Rashid, Ijaz Ahmed, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Sami, Rashid Khan, Saleem Altaf, Saleem Yousuf, Salman Butt, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sadiq Mohammad, Shafiq Ahmad, Shafqat Rana, Sikander Bakht, Wajahatullah Wasti, Yasir Hameed and Yasir Shah.