Ellen DeGeneres sets record straight on being 'mean' and cancel culture

Ellen DeGeneres talks what led to her cancellation and exit from the show business

Ellen DeGeneres has a message for her beloved fans and critics amid news of her exit from the show business.



DeGeneres, 66, who completed 19 seasons of her talk show on May 26 of 2022, confirmed earlier this month that her Netflix stand-up special will mark the end of her time in the Hollywood.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host also clapped back at critics who have found her to be mean throughout her shows,

"I am many things," DeGeneres said, per SFGATE, "but I am not mean."

She also poked fun at reports of her getting cancelled in Hollywood as she jokingly remarked herself as "old, gay and mean—the triple crown."

DeGeneres turned down all the expectations of her returning to the Broadway or the big screen in the near future

"Um, no," the comedian said. "This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done," she replied to a fan during her standup set in Santa Rosa, Calif., on July 1.

However, the Finding Dory star thanked her fans for being generous.

"Thank you for still caring!" DeGeneres said, according to SFGATE. "Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens."

DeGeneres also got candid about her stance on fame.

"I used to say, ‘I don't care what people say about me.' Now, I realize I said that during the height of my popularity."

DeGeneres' Netflix standup special is set to air in late 2024.