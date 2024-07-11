Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds make cheeky plea during film promotion

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds made a very cheeky appeal to The Bachelorette viewers while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to Mail Online, the comedy duo have been leaving fans in stitches with their amusing antics on the press tour for the superhero film.

Moreover, they didn't disappoint with their latest promotional video as Hugh and Ryan made a cheeky plea to viewers of The Bachelor franchise.

It is pertinent to mention that Hugh kept his best flirty attitude forward as the pair attempted to convince women, why the Marvel film is the ideal night movie.

In regards to this, the video came out with Hugh, dressed as Wolverine, relaxing on a couch with a bouquet of red roses and a drink as he tried to grab attention of the viewers.

However, he lost patience quite early with amusing ploy as he told Ryan while trying to walk out, “I'm not doing either of those.”

In response, Ryan, in his iconic Deadpool character, stated, “You're explaining to Bachelor nation why our movie is the perfect date movie while holding this [rose]. Oh I love the smell of sunflowers.”

However, when Hugh remained unconvinced, Ryan outlined his co-star's importance to the marketing of their film, describing Hugh as 'a confident, powerful person' before pointing out that '18 to 49-year-old women are a super important demo for us.'

Later on, Ryan took over the promotion duties and said, “Hey nation, Deadpool here again to tell you that our movie has everything you love.”

He added that they really zoom into complex relationship dynamics and there is an ample amount of cheeky humor. He even says, “It was quite a payday for us.”

In response to this, Hugh said: "You promised me The Bachelorette was coming.' However, Ryan reassured him, "I tell you, you are delivering."

Their upcoming superhero film is set to release on July 26, and both of the stars are busy travelling around and fulfilling promotional duties.