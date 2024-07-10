Not the first time Ariana Grande forced to defend her craft

Questions arise over Ariana Grande's change of voice, to which she strongly hits back. But it was not the first time the Grammy winner had to defend her craft.



Previously on Tiktok, a clip went viral raising doubts about how her voice changed.

Unfiltered, Ariana dropped a comment in the section, "I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i'm doing. I've always done this BYE."

It all started from the thank, u next singer surprising fans by switching to different accents on Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast.

It gained such traction that the the Side to Side crooner recently expressed her astonishment saying, "That's a normal thing that people do."

On the Shut Up Evan podcast, Ariana shared that her role in Wicked had an impact on her voice.

“I did just spend a long time playing a character every single day,” adding, “Muscle memory is a real thing."

Not to mention, the 31-year-old said a male actor may not face these questions if he remains in the character after filming.

"Sure, people make jokes here and there as well, but it’s always after the fact, Oh wow, how dedicated to his craft! What an amazing transformation! He’s a brilliant performer! But then it’s like, god forbid I sneeze like Glinda."