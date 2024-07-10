Nicolas Cage leaves co-star 'blacked out' with ‘monster' look in new movie

Nicolas Cage's co-star was as scared as she could be when she saw his terrifying look

Maika Monroe is recounting the first time she met Hollywood icon Nicolas Cage on the set if Longlegs.

Cage plays the titular serial killer Longlegs in the upcoming horror thriller starring Monroe as an FBI agent assigned to catch him before he commits more killings.

Looking back at the first time she met the Ghost Rider star, saying, "I did not see him or any photos of him. I did not meet Nick until they called action. That’s when I opened the door to a room and saw him for the first time."

Cage transformed into the character with facial prosthetics and heavy makeup done to give him the look of botched plastic surgeries.

When Monroe saw him for the first time, her heart rate went from 76 to 170 bpm.

"I think I blacked out because it was probably one of the most insane experiences I’ve ever had on a set," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Nick Cage is just such an icon. Everyone knows him, everyone knows what he looks like and how he talks. He’s Nick Cage,” she gushed.

“So I was put into this room, and while I knew that it was him, there was no resemblance at all. And, as you know, his performance is absolutely insane. So I was opposite this monster, and it was so surreal, making it very easy to tap into my character that day,” she revealed.

“Throughout that whole day of shooting, he was in character with the Longlegs voice. And then, when we finally finished the last take and called cut, that was the first time I heard his real voice," she added.

"He leaned over the table and he was like, 'I'm a real big fan of you.' I then just looked around and was like, 'Did everyone just hear that? Did everyone catch that? Because Nick Cage just said he’s a big fan.' So it was a pretty insane moment for me," she recalled.