Meghan Markle ‘nervous' looks at Kate Middleton in Windsor laid bare

Meghan Markle was seemingly overwhelmed by Kate Middleton upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Duchess of Sussex, who went to the UK upon Her Majesty’s passing, went outside Windsor Castle to speak to the crowds. She was also accompanied by Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Now body language expert, Jesús Enrique Rosas, notes that Meghan was largely nervous at the event.

He said on Royal Rogue on Youtube: “It was obvious that despite how uncomfortable Catherine could be, she managed to slay. She nailed the way one should behave when you find yourself in a situation in which you need to share the stage with others.

“Meghan was nervous, looking in Catherine’s direction, and Meghan’s left hand - was at least, for a split second - covering her chest. Catherine was walking tall with her hands relaxed and her chin really up.”

Kate, however, exuded sheer confidence for public, showcasing herself as the future Queen.

