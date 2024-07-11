 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘nervous' looks at Kate Middleton in Windsor laid bare

Meghan Markle found herself under confident in front of Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

July 11, 2024

Meghan Markle ‘nervous looks at Kate Middleton in Windsor laid bare
Meghan Markle ‘nervous' looks at Kate Middleton in Windsor laid bare

Meghan Markle was seemingly overwhelmed by Kate Middleton upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Duchess of Sussex, who went to the UK upon Her Majesty’s passing, went outside Windsor Castle to speak to the crowds. She was also accompanied by Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Now body language expert, Jesús Enrique Rosas, notes that Meghan was largely nervous at the event.

He said on Royal Rogue on Youtube: “It was obvious that despite how uncomfortable Catherine could be, she managed to slay. She nailed the way one should behave when you find yourself in a situation in which you need to share the stage with others.

“Meghan was nervous, looking in Catherine’s direction, and Meghan’s left hand - was at least, for a split second - covering her chest. Catherine was walking tall with her hands relaxed and her chin really up.”

Kate, however, exuded sheer confidence for public, showcasing herself as the future Queen.

Rosas added: "She nailed the way one should behave when you find yourself in a situation in which you need to share the stage with others."

Prince Harry largely 'uncomfortable' by Meghan Markle 'gossip style', says expert
Prince Harry largely 'uncomfortable' by Meghan Markle 'gossip style', says expert
Eminem sparks new feud over 'Slim Shady' trademark: Report
Eminem sparks new feud over 'Slim Shady' trademark: Report
Paul Mescal reacts to clash of 'Gladiator II' & 'Wicked' in cinemas
Paul Mescal reacts to clash of 'Gladiator II' & 'Wicked' in cinemas
Hoda Kotb teases Celine Dion's next performance
Hoda Kotb teases Celine Dion's next performance
Big Hollywood star asked Kelly Ripa permission for 'funny' thing
Big Hollywood star asked Kelly Ripa permission for 'funny' thing
Nicolas Cage leaves co-star 'blacked out' with ‘monster' look in new movie
Nicolas Cage leaves co-star 'blacked out' with ‘monster' look in new movie
Kevin Costner gets eyed by Kelly Clarkson for 'handsome' bank balance: Source
Kevin Costner gets eyed by Kelly Clarkson for 'handsome' bank balance: Source
Michael Jackson's son Bigi makes first move amid recent legal drama
Michael Jackson's son Bigi makes first move amid recent legal drama