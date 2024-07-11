Prince William 'raw' emotions at Euros 2024 as England heads to victory

Prince William let audience see his bare emotions at the Euros, claims a body language expert.

The Prince of Wales, who is famously known for concealing his emotions, unleashed his raw side as he watched England’s quarter final clash against Switzerland in Dusseldorf.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, expert Darren Stanton says: “We saw William in a much more relaxed manner than ever before. During many of his engagements as the Prince of Wales, William shows feelings of happiness when necessary but still displays a professional manner.

"Normally, William would show a few smiles and walk with a stride in his step to show genuine contentment - but this time, he went a step further. It was great to see a very expressive side to the Prince. Chanting with the crowd, punching the air with his fist and displaying huge grins, were all examples of William expressing raw emotion."

Darren added: "He didn’t hold back or hesitate with any emotion he was feeling. This reveals the confidence he has to let go in certain situations."



He noted: "To see such honesty and raw emotion from William was rare. If this was a Royal visit, William would have toned these emotions down. This shows he wanted to portray himself in a relatable, trustworthy and honest manner."



This comes as England enters the finals after a fierce semi final match with Netherlands.